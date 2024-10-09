Cwmbran Railway Station has undergone significant renovations to install lifts, improving accessibility for wheelchair users, people with pushchairs, and those carrying heavy luggage, with works starting at the beginning of August 2024.

A spokesperson for Network Rail, said: "We continue to make excellent progress at Cwmbran station, where we are installing an accessible footbridge with lifts, which will provide step-free access between the two platforms for the first time.

Cwmbran station in September (Image: Network Rail) “The lift installation, testing and commissioning are progressing well, along with the finishing works. That is expected to be completed this month, in advance of the demolition of the existing footbridge in November.

“We would like to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding while we complete this essential accessibility improvement at Cwmbran.”

Network Rail Wales and Western principal portfolio manager, Dan Parkes, has said this in the past: “We’ve been busy at Cwmbran over the past few months and huge progress has been made here by our contractor, Centregreat.

Footbridge at Cwmbran station (Image: Network Rail) "We had a 250-tonne crane on site, which lifted in four sections of the bridge, and we’ve now moved on to the next stage of the project, which is the cladding and brickwork of the lift shafts."

Cwmbran is one of six stations on the Wales and Borders route becoming step-free and more accessible, with the improvements being funded by the Department for Transport as part of the UK Government’s 'Access for All' programme.