Kerry Waters, headteacher of Pontnewydd Primary School in Cwmbran for 16 years, passed away in October 2024, with Ann-Marie Maloney taking the position of acting headteacher while Mr. Waters was unwell and away from school.

Councillor Richard Clark, Torfaen Council’s executive member for children, families and education, offered the council's condolences, and said: "It is with great regret that we have been informed that our long serving Headteacher at Pontnewydd Primary, Kerry Waters, has passed away.

Kerry Waters was the headteacher at Pontnewydd Primary School for 16 years. (Image: Torfaen Council) "We are all deeply saddened by this tragedy. Mr Waters has been a much loved and respected Head Teacher for 16 years. He has been part of the very fabric of our school community and will be sorely missed.

"The Educational Psychology Service and Schools Counselling Service will be in school over the coming days and weeks to offer support to staff and children.

"On behalf of the council, we offer our sincere condolences and sympathy to his family, his colleagues and the pupils at Pontnewydd Primary and all those who knew him."

A joint statement from Allan Tait, chair of governors, and Ann-Marie Maloney, acting head, was released on Thursday, October 3, which said: "It is with great sadness and regret that we have to inform you that our Headteacher, Kerry Waters, has passed away.

"As a school community, we are all deeply affected by this tragedy.

"We are sure that you will wish to join us in offering our condolences and sympathy to his family and all of those who know him."

The letter details the next steps for the Cwmbran school, including offers to support staff and children to cope with the loss.

The letter also said: "We appreciate this is a huge shock, and is going to be a very difficult time for us as a school community.

Letter to parents and carers of pupils at Pontnewydd Primary School following the death of Mr. Waters (Image: Pontnewydd Primary School) "We will all need to support each other and work together at this difficult time."

The letter to parents and carers can be found on Pontnewydd Primary School's website.