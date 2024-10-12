The property was put on the market through an auction on Paul Fosh Auctions but it remains unsold.

The former Penywaun Chapel on Waun Road, which was built in 1819 and then completely rebuilt in 1907, has a guide price of over £63,000.

Planning permission was granted in August to convert the property into a three-bedroom house, with the plans having minimal alterations to the outside of the building but with an internal mezzanine floor.

AUCTION: Penywaun Chapel in Cwmbran is up for sale (Image: Rightmove)

Off street parking for two vehicles would be provided within the chapel grounds but in an area where there are no graves and people’s ability to visit the graves will not be affected.

Paul Fosh state: "The building is of stone construction under a pitch tiled roof and we have been informed that it is not listed.

"The property has planning consent for conversion into residential accommodation. There is also potential for parking."

The building current has an open plan area, kitchen area and cloakroom.