**UPDATE** - Dawn has been found.

Gwent Police have issued an appeal to find the whereabouts of Dawn Riddle, who was last seen on Monday, October 7.

A spokesperson for the police force said that Dawn Riddle, from Scwrfa in Tredegar was last seen at around 1pm on Monday, October 7.

Dawn Riddle was last seen in Scwrfa, Tredegar at around 1pm on Monday 7 October. (Image: Gwent Police)

The force said: "She is believed to be wearing a navy puffa style jacket, navy trousers and slip on shoes."

Officers described Dawn as being "around 5 ft 2” tall and of slim build," with "short ginger hair and a fringe."

Those with more information on her whereabouts have been asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400334342.

Dawn is also urged to get in touch with the force.