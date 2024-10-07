POLICE are appealing for more information to find the whereabouts of a missing 83-year-old woman.
**UPDATE** - Dawn has been found.
Gwent Police have issued an appeal to find the whereabouts of Dawn Riddle, who was last seen on Monday, October 7.
A spokesperson for the police force said that Dawn Riddle, from Scwrfa in Tredegar was last seen at around 1pm on Monday, October 7.
The force said: "She is believed to be wearing a navy puffa style jacket, navy trousers and slip on shoes."
Officers described Dawn as being "around 5 ft 2” tall and of slim build," with "short ginger hair and a fringe."
Those with more information on her whereabouts have been asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400334342.
Dawn is also urged to get in touch with the force.
