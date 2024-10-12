LOOKING for a retail site for your business? These three sites are for let in a prime location in Newport City Centre.
Kingsway Shopping Centre is advertising three commercial properties of varying sizes and prices.
Former shoe store
Formerly a shoe store, Shoe Zone, the Kingsway Shopping Centre is advertising the store space from £1,000 per calendar month.
The space is located a short distance away from Claire's Accessories.
View details of this property on Rightmove
Former outlet store #1
The first of the outlet stores is located near to the Sainsburys on Friars Walk.
The Kingsway centre has advertised this from £3,333 per calendar month.
View details of this property on Rightmove
Former outlet store #2
Comparably smaller, the second outlet store is situated next to a bath bomb store and currently sells a selection of clothing for men, women and children.
The retail price for this unit starts from £1,667 per calendar month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here