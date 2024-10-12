Kingsway Shopping Centre is advertising three commercial properties of varying sizes and prices.

Former shoe store

Formerly a shoe store, Shoe Zone, the Kingsway Shopping Centre is advertising the store space from £1,000 per calendar month.

The space is located a short distance away from Claire's Accessories.

Former Shoe Zone site (Image: Beacon Lily | Rightmove)

Former outlet store #1

The first of the outlet stores is located near to the Sainsburys on Friars Walk.

The Kingsway centre has advertised this from £3,333 per calendar month.

The Outlet store near Sainsburys (Image: Beacon Lily | Rightmove)

Former outlet store #2

Comparably smaller, the second outlet store is situated next to a bath bomb store and currently sells a selection of clothing for men, women and children.

The retail price for this unit starts from £1,667 per calendar month.

The Outlet store next door to a bath bomb store. (Image: Beacon Lily | Rightmove)

