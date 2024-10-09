Jahad Hussain, Tommy Brunnock, Parvez Uddin and Shahid Kahim were jailed last year after being caught trafficking the class A drug in Newport, Cardiff and Penarth.

Some members of the Newport gang were also variously selling ecstasy, ketamine and cannabis.

Hussain, Brunnock, Uddin and Kahim were back before Cardiff Crown Court for a proceeds of crime hearing.

(Image: Jahad Hussain. Gwent Police) Judge Lucy Crowther was told that gang leader Hussain, 25, profited by £172,718.45 but has just £1,040 in available assets.

He has six months to hand the money over or serve two more months in jail in default.

Brunnock, 23, made £64,028.25 and has no assets.

He was ordered to pay a nominal fee of £1 within six months or serve seven extra days in prison.

(Image: Tommy Brunnock. Gwent Police) The 32-year-old Uddin’s benefit figure was £32,520.13 with available assets of £110.

This must be paid within six months or he’ll have serve seven days’ imprisonment.

Kahim, 26, profited by £37,993.42 and has £5,965.44 which is available.

He has to hand this over within six months or serve four months in jail in default.

(Image: Parvez Uddin. Gwent Police) The gang were smashed following a Gwent Police investigation.

The criminals’ operation could bring in as much as £1,200 a day and had over 1,000 potential customers thanks to a profitable drugs line.

They all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

(Image: Shahid Kahim. Gwent Police)

Uddin and Kahim were caught by South Wales Police officers in the Roath area of Cardiff two years ago with more than £20,000 worth of cocaine, ecstasy, ketamine and cannabis in a fake taxi.

The duo were jailed for 32 months and 33 months respectively in August 2022 after they admitted drug trafficking offences.

Hussain was jailed for six years and Brunnock locked up for three years and eight months.

Uddin and Kahim were ordered to serve custodial terms of six months and five months respectively on top of their current jail terms.