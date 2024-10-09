CHELSEA CLARKE, 24, of Heol Siloam, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was jailed for 20 weeks after pleading guilty to three counts of assaulting a police officer, racially aggravated public disorder and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police van on Bailey Street, Brynmawr on September 28.

She was ordered to pay £380 compensation.

EMILY POWELL, 23, of Castle Hill, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound in Newport between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on March 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAURA PHILLIPS, 36, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on February 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM PATTERSON, 18, of Coed-Yr-Haf, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach on March 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MUZZAMMIL IQBAL, 34, of Bishton Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving otherwise that in accordance with a licence on Trostrey Street on March 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LYNDON PORRETTA, 54, of Garth Brook Road, Llanhennock, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

LESLIE GEORGE PRITCHARD, 63, of The Causeway, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on March 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

STEPHEN MARK RICHARDS, 54, of Wainfelin Road, Wainfelin, Pontypool must pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 in Lower Race on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HELEN LOUISE SMITH, 52, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHELSEA MOGFORD, 28, of Meadow Walk, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after she admitted drink driving with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 in Newbridge on September 15.

She was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

GRAHAM WILLIAMS, 52, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 29 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Newport Central police station on September 12.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMIE GRANT, 35, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road, Trethomas on September 13.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.