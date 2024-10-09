Adam Wilkins, 38, denied intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and damaging a mobile phone in Abergavenny on December 28 last year.

The defendant is due to stand trial on May 14 next year with the case expected to last between two and three days.

Wilkins, of Dan-Y-Deri, Abergavenny was granted conditional bail after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Carl Harrison.

He was represented by Hilary Roberts and the prosecution by Kathryn Lane.