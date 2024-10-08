POLICE have issued a dispersal order in Blaenau Gwent, in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.
The 48-hour order came into effect in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent at 6.10pm on Monday, October 7, and will remain in place until Wednesday, October 9, at 6.10pm.
Dispersal orders give officers the power to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.
It covers Tredegar Town Centre, Commercial Street, Gwent Shopping Centre, Bank Lane, Mount Street, Stockton Way, and the surrounding area in Tredegar.
Gwent Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Any person in the area acting in an anti social manner will be ordered to leave"
A 48 hour Dispersal Order has been authorised from 6:10pm this evening until 6:10pm on Wednesday the 9th, at the Gwent Shopping Centre & surrounding streets.— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) October 7, 2024
This is due to reports of ASB in the area.
