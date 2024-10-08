The couple, who died at the property on Saturday, have been named as Christine Jefferies, 72, and Stephen Jefferies, 74.

Emergency services were called to their home in Morfa Crescent, at around 2.50pm on Saturday October 5.



The husband and wife were found dead, and a rifle was seized from the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees, from South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Christine and Stephen Jeffries at this difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on Saturday.



“I would like to thank the community for their continued support and understanding while we progress the investigation.”

The family continue to be supported and updated.

Detectives are not currently seeking anyone else in connections with their deaths.