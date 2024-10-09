Catherine and Matthew Hern of Sebastopol in Pontypool are part of the South East Wales Shared Lives Scheme.

The scheme offers individuals the opportunity to be supported in carer’s homes and communities.

The couple provide long term, respite, and sessional arrangements in their home, whilst running their own home with three children, two dogs, lots of guinea pigs and fish.

The couple from Pontypool have been nominated for their hard work for a prize in this year’s Wales Care Awards.

Catherine, known as Kiki, and Matthew work to ensure the people they support realise that 'anything is possible' if they put their mind to it.

Kiki and Matthew support people with mental health issues, learning disabilities, autism, and/or challenging behaviours.

Gemma McNamara, coordinator of Shared Lives, who nominated the couple in the Excellence in Learning Disability & Mental Health Award category, said:

“The key theme through all arrangements that Catherine supports and has supported in the past, is person-centered.

“Catherine strives to offer support to individuals in line with their interests, goals, and abilities.

“Catherine supports people to accept that ‘anything is possible’ and that if they put their mind to something they can achieve it.”

Kiki said: “The scheme really appealed to us and it brings us a lot of satisfaction and joy, it’s lovely.”

Kiki said it was important that anyone with care or support needs had those needs met.

And she added that she felt things were improving on how communities viewed people with support needs.

“Take autism for example, because of increased awareness and more diagnosis things around autism are much better.

“Everybody probably knows somebody in their family or among their friends who has a diagnosis, so the awareness is great, people are moving forward.

“The Shared Lives scheme brings challenges, of course it does, but it’s just what we do.

“Me and my husband are very laid back, you’ve got to take things in your stride, and we’re good at making a joke about everything, that also helps,” she added.

The Wales Care Awards ceremony will be taking place on Friday, October 18, at the Holland House Hotel in Cardiff.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad.

The Wales Care Awards, the Oscars of social care, are organised by Care Forum Wales, and the overall sponsor is Ontex Healthcare.

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales, said: “Our aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines on the front line of social across Wales.

“The care sector is full of wonderful people because it’s not just a job it’s a vocation – these are the people who really do have the X Factor.

“If you don’t recognise the people who do the caring you will never provide the standards that people need and never recognise the value of the people who need the care in society.”