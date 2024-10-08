Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a report on September 18 of “harassment and non-recent sexual offences”.

The Caldey monastic community from the island off the coast of Tenby, said one of its members was arrested on September 20.

The man has been released on conditional bail, police said.

In a statement, the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report, on September 18, of harassment, and non-recent sexual offences.

“A 76-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and sexual assault.

“He has been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.

“The victim is being supported by specialist officers.”

The Caldey monastic community said: “We take these matters very seriously and are co-operating fully with Dyfed-Powys police.

“Our priority remains the well-being of those involved, and we are committed to ensuring that appropriate steps are taken in line with our safeguarding responsibilities, and in caring for the most vulnerable.”