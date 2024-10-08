A CAR has been seized after a driver 'failed to stop' for the police.
Gwent Police said a car had been seized after a driver "failed to stop" for a roads policing unit.
In a post on social media, the force said: "A driver failed to stop for our roads policing team last week, but the team wasn’t about to let them get away 👮👮
"Following a short pursuit, the team used specialist tactics to safely bring the car to a stop 🚨
"The driver had no licence or insurance and was wanted for:
❌ a breach of court order
❌ shop lifting offences
❌ the theft of a vehicle.
"The car was seized by the team and the driver dealt with accordingly 👏"
