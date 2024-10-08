Gwent Police said a car had been seized after a driver "failed to stop" for a roads policing unit.

In a post on social media, the force said: "A driver failed to stop for our roads policing team last week, but the team wasn’t about to let them get away 👮👮

Gwent Police: The driver had no licence or insurance (Image: Gwent Police)

"Following a short pursuit, the team used specialist tactics to safely bring the car to a stop 🚨



"The driver had no licence or insurance and was wanted for:

❌ a breach of court order

❌ shop lifting offences

❌ the theft of a vehicle.



"The car was seized by the team and the driver dealt with accordingly 👏"