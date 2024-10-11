The land, a total of just over 3,000 square foot, on the corner of Stow Hill and Havelock Street in the city has been listed by Seel and Co with a minimum opening bid of £250,000.

The auction will take place on the Seel and Co website with bidding starting from midday on Monday, October 21 and finishing at 4pm the following day.

Last November planning permission was granted to convert the existing building with an extension to form 13 flats, five of them two-bed and eight single-bed.

“The property comprises a prominent three-storey end of terrace building of stone construction with pitched roof covering with an adjoining single-storey flat roof rear extension,” reads the listing.

AVAILABLE: The former site of Baneswell Social Club (Image: Rightmove)

The plans that were given the go-ahead almost a year ago were for a conversion of the existing main three-storey historic building to flats.

That would be “supported by a large rear three-and-a-half-storey extension that cascades to two-and-a-half storeys before terminating at a very low one-and-a-half storeys, allowing a visual gap before the listed church (Havelock Street Presbyterian Church) to the west.

"The large rear extension is required in order to make the project economically feasible, especially given the costs of conversion of the older building."

The Social Club shut in 2020 with the landlord citing the economic impact of the Covid pandemic as a major factor.