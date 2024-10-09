A planning application was submitted by Greggs to change the use of 13-15 George Street, Pontypool from solely A1 to A1/A3 use.

Units classed as A1 are shops and retailers which can sell cold food for consumption off of premises.

Restaurants and cafes are classed as A3 which allows them to serve hot and cold food on the premises.

A drawing of the proposed layout (Image: Torfaen Council)

The drawing plans in the application show their plans to use the space as a seating area with approximately 26 seats.

Internally, half of the footprint is to be for the ‘back of house’ area which includes the food preparation area, staff toilets, storage, changing rooms, staff resting area and bin storage.

To the front of the building, the main entrance will lead into the counter and serving area with a seating area (approximately 26 seats) and WC facilities.

The drawing annotations say it will have a new flush glazed aluminium shop front with self closing doors, with hold at 90 degrees.

A drawing of the proposed front of the Greggs (Image: Torfaen Council)

Externally only minor alterations are proposed. To the side elevation towards the rear of the building, two extract grilles and two AC Condensers are to be installed. The extract grilles are to service the kitchen and toilets.

Advertisement signs are proposed to the front elevation which will be subject to a separate Advertisement Consent application.