Jamie Hancock, 45, who now lives in Caerphilly, ran the Cardiff Half Marathon in memory of brother Nicki, who died suddenly in 2021 when he was just 52 years old.

L-R, Nicki, Jamie, and their eldest brother Jonny (Image: Submitted) Jamie said: “Talywain is a tight knit community, and Nicki played a central role.

"His infectious laughter and energy made him the heart and soul of every occasion.

"Our family owned the local pub, where he worked and helped to ensure everyone always enjoyed themselves. He seized every opportunity to spread happiness or lend a hand, sometimes even at his own expense.

Nicki Hancock (Image: Submitted) "Though Nicki was my brother by blood, he was a brother to many of his friends, evidenced by the large turnout at his funeral during the Covid period - it was one of the area's most attended.

"Nicki was on heart medication, but we never believed anything serious would happen.”

Nicki Hancock (Image: Submitted) Ahead of the race, Jamie said: “Nicki's zest for life continually inspires me to embrace joy and make the most of every moment.

"Despite the deep loss Nicki's passing has caused, I choose to honour him with fond memories and positive deeds.

"With every step of the half marathon, I honoured the memory of my beloved brother, whose influence remains strong and positive in our lives.

"This challenge also serves as a reminder to prioritise heart health. The resources and research provided by the British Heart Foundation have been invaluable to me.”

Head of BHF Cymru Rhodri Thomas said: “Jamie has been very brave in sharing his family’s experience, and raising funds for more ground-breaking research that could help save and improve millions of lives. It was great to cheer on Jamie and all our BHF runners at this weekend’s incredible challenge.”