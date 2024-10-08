Police have confirmed that a dog has been euthanised, after it attacked a 12-year-old girl and left her in hospital with 'life-changing injuries.'

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "The dog has been humanely destroyed by a veterinary surgeon."

What happened?





At around 5.50pm on Monday, October 7, the force were called to an address in The Crescent in Nantyglo.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with "life-changing injuries."

Gwent Police previously confirmed: “The dog was seized by officers and will be destroyed.

"No other animals were involved in the attack.”

Since the incident, a 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from the Brynmawr area, have been arrested on suspicion of owning or possessing a dog bred for fighting and owning or possessing a dog which is dangerously out of control.

They remain in police custody.

Superintendent John Davies said this in a statement released yesterday: “This was a distressing incident for those involved.

“I would like to reassure the local community there is no further risk to the public.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Brynmawr as part of this work.

“You may have also seen an increased presence earlier this evening while officers were attending the incident.

“If you have concerns or information, please stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it through the Gwent Police website, direct message them on social media, or call 101, quoting reference 2400334368.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.