The soft drink giant is known worldwide for its various drinks including Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and the original Coca-Cola which comes in the iconic red can.

Coke even comes in various flavours including the likes of vanilla, cherry and lemon.

The company is also responsible for a number of other brands including Sprite, Fanta, Dr Pepper and Schweppes.

Coca-Cola was forced to apologise last month (September 2024) after confirming Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla and Diet Coke with Splenda had both been discontinued.

But in good news for fans, Coca-Cola has revealed a fan favourite Zero Sugar flavour is returning to Tesco stores this month for a limited time.

Coca-Cola confirmed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon will be available exclusively in Tesco from mid-October until "the end of the year".

Coca-Cola Cinnamon was first introduced in the UK back in 2019 as a "limited-time offer for the holiday season", according to Men's Journal.

It returned for the festive season again in 2020 but hasn't been seen in UK supermarkets since. Until now.

Shoppers across the UK have begun seeing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon in their locals Tesco stores, taking to social media to share the good news.

One person posted a photo of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon bottles on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK commenting: "Can't wait for this to hit the shop shelves."

Fans of the soft drink took to the comments section to share their excitement about the popular soft drink's return.

One person said: "Where is selling this!!!! Omg my fave ever!!"

Another group member added: "They released this a couple of years ago, it’s so nice!!! Looked for it last year at Christmas but they didn’t bring it back last year!!!!"

"So chuffed it’s back!!!!"

A third shopper commented: "The only coke I need."

Another Facebook group - Newfoodsuk - also spotted the Coca-Cola beverage in Tesco, with fans once again singing the praises of the returning soft drink.

One fan said: "Lovely stuff, wish it was available all throughout the year."

Another person commented: "Best coke should be permanent."

While a third person added: "IT’S BACK!!!! Imma grab a couple of these bad boys."