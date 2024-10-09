The Australian actor and singer is set to take on the iconic role in the production of Richard O'Brien's musical.

The Rocky Horror Show will be performed at Cardiff's New Theatre from November 4 to 9, 2024.

Mr Donovan said: "In a nutshell, I'm a fan.

"I love the show; I love the music; I love the character."

The Rocky Horror Show is a humorous tribute to various B movies associated with the science fiction and horror genres from the 1930s to the early 1960s.

It tells the story of a newly engaged couple who get caught in a storm and come to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, who unveils his new creation, Rocky, a Frankenstein-style monster but as a muscle man complete with blond hair and a tan.

The show has been performed in 20 different languages and seen by 30 million people globally.

Mr Donovan first played the role of Dr Frank-N-Furter more than 25 years ago.

He said: "I don't feel uncomfortable, playing Frank at 56 – and, of course, I have personal reasons for being grateful to the show."

He met his now-wife, Angela Malloch, during a late 90s touring production of the show.

The couple have three children together.

Mr Donovan said: "One of the reasons I love Rocky is because it's a short show.

"It says everything it needs to say and nothing more.

"There's no unnecessary padding.

"It means nobody gets bored and you leave them wanting more."

The actor also spoke about the physical demands of the role.

He said: "I spend a lot more time in physio these days, something I've put in as an appendix in my contract.

"I'm in my mid-50s.

"I'm aware of having to look after myself."

Jason Donovan will be playing Dr Frank-N-Furter in Cardiff on November 6 - 9, with the role on November 4 and 5 being performed by Stephen Webb.