The annual awards, which were held in London on Sunday (October 6), are "the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK".

Categories at ARTA 2024 included national and regional restaurant, chef and takeaway of the year, while a champion of champions award was also given out at the event.

ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim, speaking at Sunday's awards ceremony, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of ARTA 2024 – the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who continue to stand as pillars of excellence in the UK's hospitality industry.

"As the original and premier awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating the best of the UK's Asian restaurant and takeaway sector, we honour your unwavering commitment and passion, which continue to bring unparalleled flavours and experiences to diners across the nation, even in the face of adversity."

The UK's favourite takeaways

He continued: "This industry is not just about food; it represents the beauty and strength of multiculturalism in the UK.

"ARTA 2024 celebrates you, the champions of this journey, for your enduring contribution to our culinary landscape.”

Welsh winners at 2024 Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards

There were four restaurants/chefs in Wales recognised among the best in the UK at ARTA 2024:

North Wales Restaurant of the Year : Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Brynteg

: Benllech Tandoori Restaurant, Brynteg South Wales Restaurant of the Year : Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli

: Sheesh Mahal, Llanelli Wales Chef of the Year : Raj Kitchen Pure Indian Cuisine, Swansea

: Raj Kitchen Pure Indian Cuisine, Swansea Wales Takeaway of the Year: Saffron Kitchen, Cwmbran

Saffron Kitchen named best takeaway in Wales

Saffron Kitchen, located in Cwmbran, was named the best takeaway in Wales at ARTA 2024.

Saffron Kitchen makes the "finest Indian food" with "passion, creativity, style" and "quality", according to its website.

It uses "constantly refined recipes with fresh ingredients and spice, but above all flavour and taste is fit for your unique tastebuds".

The Indian takeaway has received high praise from visitors, with Saffron Kitchen boasting a 4.5 (out of 5) rating on Tripadvisor from 15 reviews.

A recent review on Tripadvisor said: "This Indian takeaway is the best one we have tried in Cwmbran. The meals are always delivered piping hot and are really tasty."

RECOMMENDED READING:

​While another person commented: "I have found my FAVORITE Indian Takeaway. Every time I order I find it easy to navigate the Menu. My food is ALWAYS HOT HOT HOT, Coconut Rice is lush, Korma is lovely and creamy, and Keema Nam is so nice I get two (greedy or what)... I make this order go for 2 meals.

"Dont hesitate......go order now. If you can afford it get me one too..."

Two other South Wales establishments were also recognised at ARTA 2024.

Sheesh Mahal in Llanelli was named the South Wales (Asian) Restaurant of the Year, while Raj Kitchen Pure Indian Cuisine in Swansea took home the Wales Chef of the Year award.