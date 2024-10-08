The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 10am on Tuesday (October 8) to 3am on Wednesday (October 9).

The heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with weather warning are likely to cause power outage, road closures and travel disruptions.

The weather warning will affect Newport, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

⚠️Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️



Thunderstorms across parts of southern England



NOW - Wednesday 0300



Latest info 👉https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XrOmwHA6hV — Met Office (@metoffice) October 8, 2024

This latest Met Office alert comes off the back of a similar yellow weather warning that was in place across parts of South Wales on Monday (October 7).

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued for Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire due to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The thunderstorm and heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Difficult driving conditions and road closures due to spray and sudden flooding

Communities could become cut off by flooded roads

Delays and cancellations to train and bus services where flooding or lightning strikes occur

Power cuts and disruptions to other services

Damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Showers and thunderstorms will north and east across southern Britain through the afternoon and well into the evening, before gradually clearing from the west.



"Whilst some areas will miss these, where they develop 20-30 mm of rain within 2-3 hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40-50 mm over a longer period - particularly across the southeast of the area this evening.

"Hail and lightning will be additional hazards, with a risk of temporary hail accumulations in places.

"In addition, heavy showers and thunderstorms will be associated with strong and gusty winds in the south of the warning area at times with 40 mph gusts possible."

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured.

"Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.



"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.



"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.



"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.



"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire from 10am on Tuesday (October 8) to 3am on Wednesday (October 9).