People screamed “he’s got a gun” and fled as Darren Morgan-Hayes, 51, brandished the weapon in the street at Brookside in Cwmbran.

Prosecutor Pamela Kaiga said the defendant was confronted by his next-door neighbours over complaints about loud noise and had been injured during that clash.

The enraged father-of-five went into his home and returned with the air rifle which was pointed at his victims “who took evasive action”.

MORE NEWS: Girl, 12, left with 'life-changing injuries' after being attacked by dog

Morgan-Hayes then caused £1,300 of damage to Sarah Gibbons’ front door after hitting it with the gun which wasn’t loaded, Newport Crown Court heard.

The defendant was described as being “extremely intoxicated” by the police when they arrived on the scene and arrested him.

(Image: Darren Morgan-Hayes. Facebook)

Judge Vanessa Francis told Morgan-Hayes: “There had been arguments with the family next door over noise issues.

“They had bitten their lips for fear of what might happen but things got so bad that there was a confrontation and you were injured.

“You went home to get your air rifle and took it out into the street

“This was a weapon that was brandished in public.

“Your neighbours thought there was a possibility that you had a loaded gun.

“This was an extremely troubling incident.

“This case is also aggravated by the fact that you were significantly under the influence of alcohol.

“But I do take it into account that the air rifle was not loaded.”

Joshua Scouller representing Morgan-Hayes said: “He was in the wrong and he overstepped the mark.”

The court was told that the defendant is now homeless and lives in a van as a result of the incident after his relationship broke down.

Mr Scouller added that there were no real excuse why it had taken the police so long to charge his client – the case dates back to April 8, 2023.

Morgan-Hayes, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and causing criminal damage.

The defendant has 10 previous convictions for 17 offences but had not been in trouble with the law since 2016

Judge Francis told Morgan-Hayes she wasn’t going to send him to prison but was going to give him a chance at rehabilitating himself in the community.

She said to him: “You need to be better than the person you were – the neighbour from hell.”

The defendant was jailed for 16 months suspended for two years.

He must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £400 compensation.

A tearful Morgan-Hayes thanked the judge before he left the courtroom.