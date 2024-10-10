The episode aired on Channel 5 last Sunday (October 6) and was part of the fourth season of the show.

In the show's opening credits the programme states its mission is to see ‘what happens when people from either side of the wealth divide swap holiday destinations.’

This episode featured the financially secure Smith family from Derbyshire who were transported from their usual 5-star holiday retreats to Barry’s own Fontygary Leisure Park.

The mum and dad of the family being financial advisor Michael and wife Elizabeth who is an architect.

They have two well-travelled children Bess, eight, and Wilf, five, who are used to going on holiday at least five times a year. The Smith family at the beach (Image: Chanel 5) Elizabeth says, “I really dislike holidays with a sense of tackiness involved” and is shocked to learn they are going to Barry for a ‘traditional seaside holiday.’

The family stayed in a 40-meter static caravan which was the same size as their entire living room back home.

When the family enters the caravan for the first time, Elizabeth says about the bedding: “I’d just like to check the sheets.”

Husband Michael adds: “We are used to a super king sized.”

Yet later into the episode Michael reveals he grew up on a council estate and wants his family to be more appreciative and less materialistic.

The first task is food shopping. The couple already clash at the onsite supermarket when Elizabeth suggests they buy a £6 bottle of olive oil.

She says: “I never even thought about looking at the price.”

Michael, after convincing his wife to leave nonessentials behind, has to say no to his children for the first time to stop them from impulse spending at the shops.

Michael says not until he’s properly assessed their budget. He goes: “It felt a bit weird saying no to them.”

So, what was the budget? The couple had a budget of £220 to last them a week which would cover all food and activities.

What did the couple think of Barry? The couple weren’t impressed with the arcade.

Wife Elizabeth said: “It’s definitely confirmed to me why we don’t go into arcades they just keep wanting more and more.”

However, later in the episode at the Barry War Museum and Heritage centre, local volunteer Alan shows the family a replica of the WW2 heritage trenches which is a surprising hit with the whole family.

The family are shocked to learn that the experience is free of charge yet generously donate £10 to the museum.

The couple reflect that it was nice to enjoy a slow-paced poke around at the museum in comparison to some fast past tourist traps they’ve usually visited.

Throughout their Barry holiday the family enjoy a round of mini golf a trip to a local dance club and some bowling.

At the end of the holiday its evident that Barry eventually wins the family over.

Five-year-old Wilf said: “As long as were together it doesn’t matter” and Michael said: “It shows we don’t have to spend so much.”

However, reactions from locals were mixed. In an online post one user commented: “I was disappointed how Barry was portrayed, it was geared to show the worst aspects of Barry, as a very basic holiday destination, without mentioning some of our lovely bits.

"The ‘rich’ family were shown in an arcade over the Island, but no mention was made of them visiting the beach, or the Knap, the old harbour, the lake or Porthkerry or Romily Parks.”

Another stated: “Just watched this and not being funny but mum and dad need a reality check as for the kids they are going to grow up very spoilt.”

Another person commented: “How Amazing to have an insight into this family run Jewel of the Vale!! a fantastic holiday centre which continually grows and is invested in we should all be so proud of having this on our doorstep.”

The episode is now available to stream on Channel 5.