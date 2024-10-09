Monmouthshire MP, Catherine Fookes, has been appointed to scrutinise the Great British Energy Bill.
This key legislation, set to transform the UK’s energy landscape, aligns with the government's 2030 clean energy target.
The public bill committee, which includes a cross-party group of MPs, met for the first time on October 8.
Ms Fookes advocated for Wales, highlighting the success of community energy projects such as Gwent Energy’s solar power project.
She asked Juergen Maier, chairperson of the Great British Energy company, how the Bill would support community energy projects across Britain, especially in Wales.
Mr Maier confirmed that community energy projects are a 'core part' of the clean energy production and a 'priority of Great British Energy.'
Ms Fookes said: "This Bill holds the power to make Britain a clean energy superpower.
"It’s crucial that Wales has a seat at the table to fully benefit from the opportunities this Bill will bring."
The Public Bill Committee is set to meet for the second session on October 10.
