The beloved British actor, who is best known for playing Del Boy, spoke candidly on BBC Breakfast.

He said that he regretted not being able to do one thing during his long and distinguished career.

He also shared how much it bothers him that Only Fools and Horses had overshadowed his other works with the character he played in the sitcom "haunting" him throughout his life.

Sir David Jason reveals the 'only regret' he has about his life and career

When Jon Kay said: "That sense of positivity sounds very like a certain Derek Trotter," Sir David Jason responded: "Yeah, I'm afraid it does. That Derek Trotter thing, he's a bit of a ghost that comes along behind me like A Christmas Carol."

Jon asked: "That's interesting that you're calling Del Boy a bit of a ghost in your life. Do you feel you're a bit haunted by him?"

According to MyLondon, the Only Fools and Horses actor said that most people only remember him for his role on the show, something which he says "only upsets" him.

He added: "I'm delighted in one way that it's reached so many people and they've enjoyed what I've done with the character, but I've done so many other things that everybody seems to have forgotten about. It's like I've only ever played Derek Trotter."

Sharing his only regret, he said: "My real disappointment or regret, if you like, is I always wanted to be a National Theatre player.

Recommended Reading:

Sir David Jason reveals the one 'mistake' that ended Only Fools and Horses

Sir David Jason reveals the one reason why Only Fools and Horses won’t return

Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason was axed from this hit BBC sitcom

"I always wanted to be on the stage of the national theatre. It was just that romantic image of playing those big productions with all those big, wonderful actors. That never happened."

Providing an upbeat response, Jon said: "It's not too late!", to which David said: "Well you wonder whether the old memory would be quite good enough. I could do it with the autocue things."

He then turned to the camera and playfully appealed to the National Theatre, telling them: "Hey! Yes, National Theatre, I'm available!"