The Welsh Government will provide a £300,000 Transformation Capital Grant towards the renovation, with another £127,000 from Torfaen Council.

Detailed plans are expected to go on public display before Christmas.

Councillor Peter Jones, executive member for corporate governance and resources, said: "Cwmbran Library is a fantastic community facility that is already well used by thousands of people every month.

"We hope this new investment will help to modernise the facilities and attract even more visitors."

Welsh Government minister for culture, Jack Sargeant, said: "This significant £300,000 Transformation Capital Grant investment in Cwmbran Library marks an exciting new chapter for the community."

The renovation is expected to include a reconfiguration of the existing space to provide more opportunities for 'agile' working and study, a new teenage library, and designated health and well-being and information and advice areas.

The work is due to start in the new year and the library will be closed for around four weeks.