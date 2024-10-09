The UK’s fastest-growing beer brand makes its nationwide launch in over 300 Waitrose supermarkets today.

Hawkstone’s Waitrose debut will see the brand’s Premium Lager (4.8%), Session (4%), IPA (4.8%), and Cider (5%) available in-store.

We are attempting to go all British for the food at my pub. But we are struggling to find black pepper grown here. Can anyone help? — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 15, 2024

The original Premium Lager is available as a pack of 4 and the rest of the range is in singles.

All Hawkstone lagers are brewed with premium barley grown by British farmers, ensuring the highest quality and freshest taste.

The brand’s commitment to local sourcing extends to its cider, made with only freshly pressed apples from local British orchards - never from concentrate.

Clarkson 'thrilled'





Jeremy Clarkson said: "I’m literally thrilled. And a big thank you to Waitrose for supporting British farming.”

The listing comes hot on the heels of Hawkstone’s inclusion in the Sunday Times Top 100 fastest-growing UK brands. The brand, spearheaded by lead farmer Jeremy Clarkson, has quickly gained a loyal following for its commitment to British farming and farmers.

Recommended reading:

Jeremy Clarkson on The Grand Tour: One For The Road finale

Jeremy Clarkson needs help with his new 'all British' pub

Old full-length Top Gear secret special appears on YouTube

Jourdan Gabbini, Waitrose Beer & Cider buyer commented: "We're committed to showcasing the best of British at Waitrose and hero-ing our British farmers, and Hawkstone's delicious beer and cider range does just that. We look forward to hearing what our customers think about this very exciting new offering!"

Hawkstone’s flagship Premium Lager recently earned the title of Country Winner at the prestigious World Beer Awards, impressing a panel of experts and marking its place as the best lager in England. It has also bagged a Great Taste Award.

Hawkstone has also launched its first “Hawkstone Filling Station” at The Farmer’s Dog, Jeremy Clarkson’s Cotswold pub that of course only serves Hawkstone.