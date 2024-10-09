If you don’t identify and deal with mould problems quickly, you could be risking serious damage to your home and potential health problems.

While it may be easy to spot the issue in some parts of your house, there are areas of the home where people don’t think to look for mould.

Dr Jonathan Kirby, mould expert at Dryzone, highlighted five places you may not expect to find mould.

Washing machines

Washing clothes at lower temperatures (under 40C) allows biological growth to survive in your machine and on your clothes. Make sure to regularly wash your washing machine to ensure it isn’t harbouring harmful black mould.

Fridges

Moisture build-up can lead to mould and potential contamination. One of the easiest ways to prevent mould from your fridge is to regularly organise it and ensure everything that goes inside is completely dry.

Behind furniture

Trapped air behind the furniture will cool when it meets the surface of the wall and cause condensation that can lead to mould. Make sure to check behind sofas, bathroom mirrors and radiators that aren’t in use for signs.

Chimney and roofs

Household mould thrives in dark, damp and humid environments, making chimneys and roofs the perfect spot for mould to grow. The earlier you spot the signs of excess moisture and mould by regularly inspecting your chimney and roof, the easier it will be to remove growing mould.

Garages and sheds

During winter, the air temperature inside your garage or shed can change becoming a breeding ground for mould. To keep this at a minimum, regularly remove clutter and open doors to ensure healthy air circulation and keep moisture at bay.

How to get rid of mould

If you already have a mould problem, what is the best way to remove it long term?

Wash the area

First, use a bleach spray to clean the stain. Wash it thoroughly and leave it to dry overnight.

Use an anti-fungal wash to kill the mould

This is key to long-term mould removal. Use a biocidal or anti-fungal wash like Dryzone® 100 Mould Sanitiser to kill off those invisible tendrils so the mould cannot re-grow.

Re-paint walls using mould-resistant paint

To keep mould on walls at bay for longer, apply mould-resistant paint over the wall you’ve just treated. You can keep the design of the room by mixing the anti-mould additive with any paint and you’ll keep the mould away for at least five years.