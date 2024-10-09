Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West and Islwyn, is urging the UK Government to prioritise animal welfare.

The debate aims to highlight the progress made in the 200-year history of the RSPCA, the world's oldest animal welfare charity.

The RSPCA was established in 1824 and has helped change more than 400 laws for animals.

Ms Jones said: "The RSPCA inspired a movement and drove us to become the nation of animal lovers we are today.

"We must go further to make Britain the best it can be for our animals and I would ask every pet owner and animal lover to play their part."

The charity is warning that the biggest challenges for animal welfare are still to come, with climate change, the cost of living crisis, demographic changes and the loss of natural habitats leaving the future for animals at a crossroads.

The RSPCA is calling on a new Animal Action Plan from the UK Government.

The debate will take place on October 9.