Hayley Young, who works for Julian Davies Opticians, was named Team Member of the Year at the company's summer event.

Ms Young started as a receptionist before becoming an optical assistant.

She then became practice manager of the Newport branch before moving into her current role as operations manager.

Director Chris Tannorella said: "She is very important to the business and is a great team player.

"Hayley is very well liked, hardworking and organised as well as being respected by everyone in the team.

"She was voted for by her colleagues without any input from me, so to see her win was really pleasing."

Other winners included Newport optical assistant Monika Kucharczyk, who won the Happiness award, Jen Viggers, who won the Unsung Hero award, and Blackwood manager Samantha Gadd, who won the Kindness award.

The event was held at the New House Hotel in Caerphilly.