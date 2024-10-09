At around 5.50pm on Monday, October 7, Gwent Police were called to an address in The Crescent in Nantyglo.

A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with "life-changing injuries" and the dog has seen been put down.

Following the incident, a Plaid Cymru Senedd Member has called for urgent action from the Labour Government following another dangerous dog attack.

Pictures given by the child's family to Wales Online, show the girl's arm that was mauled, with the flesh ripped from the bone.

Peredur Owen Griffiths, the MS for South Wales East, has previously called upon the Labour Government to introduce legislation to promote responsible dog ownership in order to improve community safety.

Speaking during Business Questions, Peredur said: “Trefnydd, I'd like an urgent Government statement on any progress made to introduce measures and perhaps even legislation around responsible dog ownership in Wales.

“I've previously raised this matter in the Senedd on a number of occasions, including with a Member's legislative proposal, in the wake of a number of serious and fatal dog attacks in my region.

“Yesterday, there was yet another very serious attack in my region, this time in Nantyglo, on a 12-year-old girl by what appeared to be an XL bully-type dog.

“The injuries are horrific and life changing, but they could have been much worse, where it not for the swift action of the girl’s father, who held the dog down until the police arrived.

“We need a Government statement updating the Senedd on what is happening with regards to promoting responsible dog ownership.

“I'd also request that the work on this matter is expedited in the interests of keeping our communities and civilians safe.”

In response, Trefnydd Jane Hutt said the Deputy First Minister will be able to address the issue during questions in a forthcoming plenary session.

Superintendent from Gwent Police John Davies said this in a statement released yesterday: “This was a distressing incident for those involved.

“I would like to reassure the local community there is no further risk to the public.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Brynmawr as part of this work.

“You may have also seen an increased presence earlier this evening while officers were attending the incident.

“If you have concerns or information, please stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it through the Gwent Police website, direct message them on social media, or call 101, quoting reference 2400334368.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

The deceased dog's owners remain in police custody.