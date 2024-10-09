Pillmawr lane in Newport acts as a short cut for drivers between Malpas and Caerleon. It is becoming "plagued by the ignorance of HGV lorry drivers who enter despite signs urging them not to," according to residents.

Signs at both entrances of the lane state the road is "unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles" (HGVs).

In the past month there has been several instances of lorries getting stuck, or causing severe congestion with "delays of up to 30 minutes" for local people.

One incident included the lane being shut for hours, as a lorry had overturned due to being too big to remain on the road.

"When is something going to be done about this?" (Image: Newsquest) Lorries entering the lanes have caused chaos for residents for years and it remains an ongoing problem.

Locals agree that the issue contributes to the lane being known widely as "the lane of doom."

Janine Gibson wonders when something will be done about the problem. She wrote on the local Facebook group: "When is something going to be done about this?

"I suggest a common sense test is introduced for all HGV drivers so that only the capable drivers with good responsibility for how they use the roads are employed."

Signs are visible at both entrances to the lanes. (Image: Newsquest) Another commenter said: "It is ignorance and it is constant. There is no possible way they would not read the sign before entering."

"They all just try their luck."

Some locals have suggested putting cross bars up to regulate who enters the road.

"Why don't they put a cross bar up so HGVs can't access the lane from either end?" said Mandie Clarke.

If you have any suggestions on what might help traffic flow in the lanes, you can let us know by emailing letters@southwalesargus.co.uk.