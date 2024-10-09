Gwent Police have confirmed the breed of the dog that attacked a 12-year-old girl in Nantyglo, where the girl was taken to hospital with 'life-changing injuries.'

Gwent Police previously confirmed: “The dog was seized by officers and will be destroyed.

The rules for owning an XL bully changed earlier this year. Now owners must register the dogs or risk having them taken away or put down.

Dog that attacked 12-year-old girl has been put down

Girl sustained life-changing injuries after dog attack

"No other animals were involved in the attack.”

The dog has been confirmed as an XL Bully dog.