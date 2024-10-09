POLICE has named the breed of dog, which attacked a 12-year-old girl in Nantyglo on Monday, October 7.
Gwent Police have confirmed the breed of the dog that attacked a 12-year-old girl in Nantyglo, where the girl was taken to hospital with 'life-changing injuries.'
Gwent Police previously confirmed: “The dog was seized by officers and will be destroyed.
"No other animals were involved in the attack.”
The dog has been confirmed as an XL Bully dog.
