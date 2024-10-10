Part of the IHG Hotels and Resort chain, The Holiday Inn located on The Coldra in Newport, has achieved top marks in their most recent food hygiene inspection on September 26.

Sue Royer, general manager at Holiday Inn Newport, said she was "thrilled to receive a food hygiene score of '5' once more."

Holiday Inn in Newport received a '5' food hygiene rating (Image: Food Standards Agency) ​ Holiday Inn, Newport (Image: Emily Heritage | Heritage & Holland Photos) The Food Standards Agency, part of the local authority's environmental health team, has awarded The Holiday Inn a score of '5 - Da Iawn / Very Good.'

Ms. Royer added: "Food hygiene is of the utmost importance to us, as we take every measure possible to ensure the highest standards on each step of the food journey, from preparation, to handling, and storing.

"Our Team are extremely proud to see this success as a result of their hard work, and we as a hotel look forward to continuing to share our passion for food with our customers."

Holiday Inn's 'To Go Café' (Image: Emily Heritage | Heritage & Holland Photos) The team at Holiday Inn was awarded top marks in their hygienic handling of food and their management of food safety.

The staff at the hotel were able to show very good knowledge and management of food safety, with the appropriate checks in place to do so.

Holiday Inn, Newport (Image: Emily Heritage | Heritage & Holland Photos) The inspection team also found that there was 'very good' hygienic handling of food, which includes the preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of the food they serve.

The report found that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene, were maintained to a 'good' standard.

Holiday Inn, Newport (Image: Emily Heritage | Heritage & Holland Photos) In 2021, the hotel underwent a major £1 million revamp due to the hotel's 40+ years of serving the community.

What is the food hygiene rating scheme

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities in Wales.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

What the rating covers

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

handling of food

how food is stored

how food is prepared

cleanliness of facilities

how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:

quality of the food

customer service

culinary skill

presentation

comfort

View the food hygiene rating and report on the Food Standards Agency website.