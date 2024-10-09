FOUR trains have been cancelled due to "more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time" and train faults.
Trains leaving from railway stations in Ebbw Vale, Penarth, and Caerphilly, have been cancelled on Wednesday morning (October 9), due to various faults with the trains and subsequent train repairs.
Transport for Wales has said the following trains were cancelled:
08:35 Ebbw Vale Town to Newport South Wales due 09:22
-
08:35 Ebbw Vale Town
-
08:38 Ebbw Vale Parkway
-
08:47 Llanhilleth
-
08:53 Newbridge Ebbw Vale
-
09:00 Cross Keys
-
09:05 Risca & Pontymister
-
09:09 Rogerstone
-
09:12 Pye Corner
-
09:22 Newport South Wales
08:50 Penarth to Caerphilly due 09:25
-
08:50 Penarth
-
08:52 Dingle Road
-
08:57 Grangetown
-
09:04 Cardiff Central
-
09:08 Cardiff Queen Street
-
09:12 Heath High Level
-
09:16 Llanishen
-
09:18 Lisvane & Thornhill
-
09:25 Caerphilly
-
08:59 Caerphilly to Penarth due 09:33
-
08:59 Caerphilly
-
09:04 Lisvane & Thornhill
-
09:06 Llanishen
-
09:09 Heath High Level
-
09:15 Cardiff Queen Street
-
09:20 Cardiff Central
-
09:24 Grangetown
-
09:28 Dingle Road
-
09:33 Penarth
09:20 Penarth to Caerphilly due 09:55
-
09:20 Penarth
-
09:22 Dingle Road
-
09:27 Grangetown
-
09:34 Cardiff Central
-
09:38 Cardiff Queen Street
-
09:42 Heath High Level
-
09:46 Llanishen
-
09:48 Lisvane & Thornhill
-
09:55 Caerphilly
The train cancellations may affect commuters as they make their way across South Wales.
