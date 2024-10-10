DANIELLE NETHERCOTT, 18, of Llanover Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £365 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis on March 15.

SEAN MARK JAMES HOSKINS, 29, of Seymour Way, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on A466 in Chepstow on February 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MORE NEWS: Crime gang made £307,000 flooding streets with drugs

MATTHEW MARSHALL, 32, of Oakfield Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on March 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MATTHEW REYNOLDS, 49, of Forest Close, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Llantarnam Road, Cwmbran on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DELANEY GARETH SMART, 52, of Orchard Farm Close, Sedbury, Chepstow must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on March 6.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

HELEN LOUISE SMITH, 52, of Woodland Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LEIGHTON SCOTT JAMES, 32, of Penry Close, Llantilio Pertholey, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beaufort Hill, Ebbw Vale on March 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

BRADLEY KARL JOHNSTON, 37, of Gelli Deg, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ISMAIL OMAR, 58, of Glasllwch Crescent, Newport must pay £267 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on February 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

VICKI MERCIA KEEN, 87, of Parc Llettis Road, Coldbrook, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A40 on March 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROBERT BRUCE BARNBY, 42, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Tudor Road on May 9.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

COLIN WANGIEL, 58, of Brynglas, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.