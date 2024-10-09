Named among numerous other streets across the UK in the last month's daily prize draws, three streets in Gwent have won a sum of money.

Residents of Llangattwg Close, Ebbw Vale, with a postcode of NP23 5QB, have won a prize of £1,000 each.

Residents of Myrtle Grove, Hengoed, with a postcode of CF82 7JL, have won a prize of £1,000 each.

Residents of High Street, Rhymney, Tredegar with a postcode of NP22 5NG have won a prize of £1,000 each.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

Plus on Saturdays and Sundays players in winning postcodes bag £30,000-plus each. Every month players in one postcode area share more than £3m.

You can buy tickets and read more about the People's Postcode Lottery on its official website here.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.

According to the official website, around £20.4 million stands to be won in their October draws.