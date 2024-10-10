Paul Paginton followed Anthony Lilwall through Newport city centre before pouncing on his victim as he made his way into a pub.

The thief got away with £3,540 after taking the money from the complainant’s back pocket.

Mr Lilwall had only moments earlier taken the cash out of his account at the Co-operative Bank on Commercial Street.

The video shows the victim picking up £460 in £20 notes which were left scattered on the floor after the callous crime.

Paginton, who was sentenced to life in prison for murder on December 12, 1997, admitted stealing the money.

He has 13 previous convictions for 36 offences which also include burglary and theft.

Recorder Victoria Hillier told Paginton during his sentencing hearing at Newport Crown Court: “You were on licence at the time of this offence.

“There was clearly some degree of planning – you took the decision to follow him.”

Paginton, 50, of Ilchester Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release from prison.