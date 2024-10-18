Trade Centre Group Wales, an independent used car supermarket trading across Wales and the UK, has recognised the importance and value of what emergency services employees do within the community and has sponsored the 'Emergency Blue Light Hero of the Year' award as part of the Health and Care Awards 2024.

Mark Bailey, founder and owner of Trade Centre Wales, said: "We are proud to sponsor the 'Emergency Blue Light Hero of the Year' award as part of the Health and Care Awards.

He said: We are proud to sponsor the 'Emergency Blue Light Hero of the Year' award as part of the Health and Care Awards. (Image: Trade Centre Wales) "These incredible individuals put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve our communities.

"By supporting this award, we recognise their dedication, bravery, and the vital role they play in keeping us all safe.

"It’s our way of saying thank you for their extraordinary efforts."

"It's our way of saying thank you" (Image: Trade Centre Wales) Trade Centre Wales aims to strengthen community ties and support local development in Wales through an increase in sponsorships, school visits, and collaboration with local organisations.

Various initiatives include the transformation of the previous Kit Klub into the new CEP, and the School Outreach Programme.

The school outreach programme features motivational talks from brand ambassadors, Gareth ‘Alfie’ Thomas and Mike Doyle.

School outreach programme (Image: Trade Centre Wales) These ambassadors aim to inspire students by sharing personal stories focused on resilience, confidence, and determination, helping them prepare for future challenges, skills which are vital if you are an emergency blue light hero.

The Trade Centre Group has said it is committed to providing "quality and competitive prices."

A spokesperson for the company has said: "Our business has grown nationwide, with superstores in Neath and Cardiff North, and we have successfully expanded into England under the Trade Centre UK banner.

Brand ambassadors, Gareth ‘Alfie’ Thomas (right) and Mike Doyle (left) (Image: Trade Centre Wales)"At Trade Centre Wales, customers can choose from a vast selection of used cars to suit every taste, style, and budget.

"With a dedication to value and convenience, our showrooms are well-stocked with some of Wales's cheapest cars.

"Dedicated sales professionals are on hand to assist customers in finding their perfect vehicle, ensuring a positive and memorable car buying experience."

Gareth ‘Alfie’ Thomas' masterclass (Image: Trade Centre Wales) Speaking of their sponsorship of the 'Emergency Blue Light Hero of the Year' category, the Trade Centre Group spokesperson, said: "... it aligns with our commitment to community support and recognition of essential services.

"By honouring emergency responders, we show our appreciation for the dedication, bravery, and critical role these individuals play in safeguarding public safety and well-being.

"Sponsoring this category allows us to celebrate those who go above and beyond in times of crisis, reinforcing our values of resilience, commitment, and service to the community.

Trade Centre Wales, along with other organisations, are sponsoring awards at the Health and Care Awards 2024 in December. (Image: Trade Centre Wales) "It also highlights our gratitude for their contributions in making our communities safer and more connected."

The Health and Care Awards 2024 are now in their 8th year, in association with the University of South Wales.

Health and Care Awards 2023 (Image: Chris Tinsley Photography) There are 15 awards categories, ranging from 'Excellence in Nursing' to 'GP Practice of the Year.'

The awards aim to shine a light and to honour all the incredible Health & Care workers both at individual and team level, those that are at the heart of our communities.

Nominations for the awards are now closed, but limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. To find out more, contact chris.fox@localiq.co.uk.

Visit the Health and Care Awards website for more information: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/

Health and Care Awards 2024 (Image: Newsquest)