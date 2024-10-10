The Brilliant Basics fund for 2025-2027 will see a further £5 million invested to support local authorities and national parks to deliver improvements to tourist destinations.

The focus will be on improvements in basic but essential visitor infrastructure that improves accessibility at sites and makes tourist hotspots more environmentally sustainable.

Previous projects funded by Brilliant Basics have included solar panels and electric vehicle charging points at key visitor sites in Newport, improved car parking facilities at Porthkerry Park in Barry, fully accessible ‘Changing Places’ toilets in Rhossili, Mumbles, and Greenmeadow Community Farm in Torfaen, and Smart Bins in Porthcawl and Monmouth.

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning, Rebecca Evans said: "The Brilliant Basics fund is adding value to fantastic tourist destinations across Wales in a way that is inclusive, sustainable and beneficial for visitors and residents alike.

"I encourage local authorities and national parks across Wales to apply for the next round of funding."