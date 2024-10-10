John Radcliffe, retailer principal at FRF Volvo Swansea, shared these tips:

Check and replace wipers: The autumn often means more rain, and as leaves begin to fall, they can create additional debris on your windscreen. Drivers should ensure their wiper blades are in good condition, free of cracks and capable of clearing windscreens effectively. If they’re streaking or skipping, it’s time to replace them.

Tread carefully - It is essential your tyres are in good condition and correctly inflated. The legal minimum level of tread is 1.6mm. However, during autumn and winter it’s advisable to have tread of at least 3mm to help with driving on slippery surfaces. A simple trick to test the tread depth is to use a 20p coin. When you insert the coin into one of the grooves on the tyre, the rim of the coin should sit in the tyre so that it’s no longer visible. If this isn’t the case, it’s time to buy some new tyres.

Get the juices flowing - Ensure your coolant is at the appropriate level and mixed correctly to prevent freezing as temperatures dip. Top up the windscreen washer fluid with a solution that won’t freeze and is effective at removing autumn grime. Also, check and replace the oil and oil filter if it’s time for an oil change, and consider replacing the cabin air filter, which can become clogged with pollen and debris from the summer.”

Test your brakes - Listen for any squeaking or grinding sounds when braking, and if you notice any issues, such as decreased responsiveness or a spongy brake pedal, have them inspected. Ensuring your brakes are in top condition will give you peace of mind.