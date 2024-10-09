Harvey Thomas, 19, was spotted by a police officer in an unmarked car whilst breaking the speed limit on his motorcycle and without plates.

The shocking video, taken from dashcam footage on Sunday, April 28, shows the biker making off at high speed, near Junction 17 of the M5 northbound before travelling into Wales.

Officers can be heard and seen chasing him while he reached speeds of up to 150mph during the pursuit, which went onto the M4 westbound and across the Prince of Wales Bridge in Monmouthshire before heading back in the opposite direction.

They used a rolling roadblock to slow down other traffic down so they could safely stop and detain him on the M4 eastbound, prior to Junction 20.

Inspector Matt Boiles from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Harvey Thomas put the lives of others, as well as his own life, at risk by the dangerous and reckless driving he engaged in.

"There was clear evidence he regularly rode at speeds of up to 123mph past fixed camera sites and he clearly thought himself to be above the law."

Harvey was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after being convicted of dangerous driving and speeding.

He received a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £150 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

Thomas from Bristol will have to undergo rehabilitation activities and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

He’s also been disqualified from driving for 18 months and will have to undertake an extended test following the ban.

Insp Boiles added: “Our investigation was complex, due to the bike being ridden without a vehicle registration mark and the fact Thomas was dressed in dark unidentifiable clothing.

“Officers and staff from our roads policing unit, intelligence team and our stolen vehicle examiner worked together to carry out enquiries and they were able to identify both the rider and the bike, which has ultimately led to this conviction.

“During the pursuit, Thomas rode at extremely dangerous speeds and it was only due to the skills and tactics of the responding officers that this incident was brought to a safe conclusion."