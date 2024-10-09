Lynne Leyson, 53, was listed as one of the UK’s most wanted criminals after she skipped bail following her conviction.

Her husband Stephen Leyson, now 56, and son Samuel Leyson, now 25, were jailed for 11 and six years respectively for their part in the drugs operation.

After failing to appear at court three times, Lynne Leyson was sentenced in her absence to nine years.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing revealed that Lynne and Stephen Leyson had profited to the sum of £77,967.50 from their offending. Stephen Leyson was told to pay back £33,147, whilst his wife was ordered to repay £26,442.50.

Lynne Leyson, who had changed her name by deed poll to Annelyn Caldicot in an attempt to avoid capture, was arrested on September 16 at Pibwr Farm in Capel Dewi – the family farm which had been the centre of the drugs ring.

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court, Leyson admitted having breached her bail by failing to attend her sentencing hearing following her conviction for conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing criminal property – relating to £17,190 in cash.

Prosecutor Ieuan Rees told the court that “extensive enquiries” had been carried out by police to locate the defendant during her 429 days on the run.

These included border checks, Interpol enquiries in Ireland and Spain, checks on vehicles and addresses linked to the defendant and her associates, checks with the Department for Work and Pensions, enquiries with Sussex Police over the purchase of a “small sailing vessel” moored in a marina in Brighton, and extensive enquires and appeals across the Dyfed-Powys and South Wales Police force areas.

Mr Rees told the court this was “a very, very extensive and time consuming operation”.

On September 16, Leyson was located at Pibwr Farm and was arrested.

Mr Rees told the court that she was found with an NHS consultant’s lanyard and scrubs “in her immediate possession”.

“Those have been of some concern,” Mr Rees said, adding that the information had been passed on to the health service.

Hywel Davies, appearing for Leyson, said that these were “part of a fancy dress outfit” and were not part of any disguise aimed at avoiding capture.

“The mitigation is extremely limited,” Mr Davies conceded.

He said that Leyson had returned to the family farm – having taken steps to avoid it over the past 16 months – in order to “say goodbye to her family and hand herself in”.

This was Leyson’s first conviction for breaching bail, he added.

“It’s clear that following your conviction, you made plans to abscond,” Judge Catherine Richards said, sentencing Leyson.

Judge Richards said the evasion was “obviously well planned”, adding “you were not caught easily.”

She sentenced Leyson to two months for breaching her bail, which will run consecutively to the nine-year sentence she is now serving.

Following Leyson’s arrest, detective chief inspector Rhys Jones, who led the search, said: “The arrest shows our determination to find those who think they can evade justice.

"I would like to thank officers for their commitment, dedication, support and persistence in bringing this element of the investigation to a successful conclusion.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided over the last 16 months – which has been greatly appreciated”.

“This will send a strong message that the activities of those individuals linked to organised crime groups operating within the area of Dyfed Powys will not be tolerated, and that they will be brought to justice”.