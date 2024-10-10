The finance committee scrutinised the Senedd Commission’s £84.3m draft 2025/26 budget, which was unveiled last week and includes an extra £12.1m.

Hefin David described next year’s spending plans for the commission, which is responsible for support services and the Senedd estate, as a step change.

The commissioner responsible for the budget told the finance committee the size of the increase made some Senedd members 'sit up and take note'.

Dr David said: “We’ve been tasked by a two-thirds majority to engage in Senedd reform and that was carried through a democratic vote. It’s now up to the parliament to decide whether … this should be funded in the way that we propose.

“My argument today is that there isn’t really any other way of doing it.”

Dr David pointed to four key pressures on the draft budget for the 12 months from April: Senedd reform (£6.4m); the ‘Bay 2032’ project looking at offices as the Ty Hywel lease runs down (£2.4m); critical infrastructure projects (covered by a £1.5m project fund); and a five per cent pay award for staff (£1.5m).

He raised the example of the Senedd’s automatic security gate failing, which will cost about £60,000 to replace, saying the cumulative costs of repairs would exceed that.

Dr David said: “These were unavoidable pressures that have led to this 16 per cent increase to deliver a 60 per cent increase in the size of the Senedd.”

Pressed about the terms of the lease on Ty Hywel, Ed Williams, director of resources, confirmed the Senedd is responsible for the cost of maintenance.

He said if the lease is not extended, the Senedd Commission would enter negotiations with the freeholder about splitting the cost of dilapidations before handing the building back.

Dr David said critical infrastructure projects have been delayed in the past few years, with lift upgrades in the Senedd building estimated to cost £450,000.

Asked about an extra £900,000 to expand the debating chamber or Siambr for an extra 36 members from 2026, he said MSs bulked at the idea of House of Commons-style benches.

And, quizzed about any targets for in-year savings, the Labour backbencher pointed out that the commission has made cuts in the past two years.

Dr David said the commission chose not to cut members’ training and development, international travel, staff training, outreach, nor reactive maintenance.

“All of those things we could do – we could close the Senedd out of term time…,” he said, warning that such cuts would diminish the Senedd’s standing as a parliament.