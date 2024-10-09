MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has revealed that a road in Abergavenny has been closed for emergency repairs.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure in Llanelly Hill in Abergavenny.

Twmballyn, a road running parallel to Miners Row in Llanelly Hill will be closed to motorists on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

A spokesperson for the council revealed this is "to urgently repair a water leak.

"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place for 1 day only, 09/10/2024. A signed diversion is in place."

The Jolly Colliers pub is located at the top of the road, so visitors may be affected by the water leak.