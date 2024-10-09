Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure in Llanelly Hill in Abergavenny.

Twmballyn, a road running parallel to Miners Row in Llanelly Hill will be closed to motorists on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Road closure and diversions in place (Image: Monmouthshire Council) A spokesperson for the council revealed this is "to urgently repair a water leak.

"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place for 1 day only, 09/10/2024. A signed diversion is in place."

Jolly Colliers pub is at the top of Twmballyn road, off Miners Row (Image: Google) The Jolly Colliers pub is located at the top of the road, so visitors may be affected by the water leak.