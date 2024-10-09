The beloved British actress, 51, announced the happy news last night on Tuesday (October 8).

She said “it’s been a tough few years” as she battled Lyme disease, but that it “hasn’t all been doom and gloom”, before announcing her wedding news.

“Someone put a ring on it,” the Miranda star said, without revealing her husband’s identity.

“I got married at 51, and it’s just so lovely.

“I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person, and I met him and it’s a little undercurrent in the book.

“I’m not going to reveal how we met as that is a little bit of a twist.

“He’s my best friend, we have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51,” she added.

“The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book.

“The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change.”

One fan said: "Congratulations to you both Miranda. It's better to wait long then to marry wrong. I hope you both are happy for the rest of your lives".

Another commented: "Wow Miranda. Is that why you are on the one show because you’ve met The One? So happy 4 u. I’m 51 & still haven’t met my Gary. It’s usually at your worst, in bed with chronic illness when you meet the one. Is he a doctor? Maybe I should go on the one show - to meet The One.xx".

Whilst someone else said: "Congratulations to them both. Age don’t matter. I know several that have been married 3x at 51, and some never marry at all."