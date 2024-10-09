The One Show viewers were left stunned after comedian Miranda Hart revealed she had tied the knot behind closed doors.
The beloved British actress, 51, announced the happy news last night on Tuesday (October 8).
She said “it’s been a tough few years” as she battled Lyme disease, but that it “hasn’t all been doom and gloom”, before announcing her wedding news.
“Someone put a ring on it,” the Miranda star said, without revealing her husband’s identity.
“I got married at 51, and it’s just so lovely.
“I’d written Gary for on-screen Miranda and it wasn’t until I was 49 that I met my person, and I met him and it’s a little undercurrent in the book.
“I’m not going to reveal how we met as that is a little bit of a twist.
“He’s my best friend, we have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51,” she added.
“The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more, and I kind of admitted that to myself and I tell that story in the book.
“The fact that I could meet somebody is not some kind of rom-com story, but it’s hope, there is always hope, things can always change.”
One fan said: "Congratulations to you both Miranda. It's better to wait long then to marry wrong. I hope you both are happy for the rest of your lives".
Another commented: "Wow Miranda. Is that why you are on the one show because you’ve met The One? So happy 4 u. I’m 51 & still haven’t met my Gary. It’s usually at your worst, in bed with chronic illness when you meet the one. Is he a doctor? Maybe I should go on the one show - to meet The One.xx".
Whilst someone else said: "Congratulations to them both. Age don’t matter. I know several that have been married 3x at 51, and some never marry at all."
