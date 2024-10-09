MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has confirmed that a countryside road from Parkhouse to Catbrook has been closed for emergency repairs.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the above route in order to urgently repair a leak.
Tintern Road, a countryside road from Parkhouse to Catbrook in Monmouthshire will be closed to motorists up to and including Friday, October 11, 2024,
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed this is so that they can "urgently repair a leaking water pipe."
Diversions are in place and can be seen on the image below.
