The council confirmed Ms Harrhy’s departure but would not divulge further details of what was said during behind-closed-doors discussions.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands a majority of councillors present voted in favour of a settlement worth £209,000 rather than pursue a lengthy, costlier formal investigation or arbitration process.

Councillors were warned at Monday’s meeting to not discuss the matters with the press, but the LDRS understands Ms Harrhy was not present.

Cllr Sean Morgan – who leads the local authority – reportedly left the meeting after declaring an interest in the matters being discussed.

Ms Harrhy has been absent from the chief executive role for several months, with her deputy – Dave Street – filling in during council and committee meetings and as the returning officer during May’s police and crime commissioner elections.

A council spokesman confirmed Mr Street will now “act as interim chief executive while the Council considers the next steps” in terms of appointing a permanent replacement for Ms Harrhy.

Chief executive roles are among the most influential and highly-paid public sector positions in Wales.

Caerphilly Council’s pay policy for the 2024/25 financial year shows the role at the authority currently has a spot salary of £153,111.

Christina Harrhy was appointed as permanent chief executive after an intermin period in March 2020.

Her appointment followed the sacking of Anthony O’Sullivan in October that year after a six-year row over pay. The scandal cost taxpayers more than £4 million.

Commenting on the news Peter Fox MS, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Finance and Local Government said: “Councils must make difficult decisions to ensure frontline services are delivered, but should always maintain accountability to taxpayers.

“A payment this large, particularly when the Council is making significant budget savings, should be transparent.

“The Welsh Government must stop their continuous cuts to local authorities and ensure that the funding system creates a level playing field for all authorities to have the resilience to deliver the public services that the people of Wales expect and deserve.”

UNISON Caerphilly branch secretary Lianne Dallimore said: “The council says finances are extremely tight.

“People are losing their jobs with more redundancies on the way, and community services are being slashed.

“That makes it all the more painful for staff and residents affected to hear the authority is making such a payout when times are so tough. Council workers and members of the public will be deeply disappointed.”