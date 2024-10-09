Gwent Police have issued an appeal on Wednesday, October 9, following a report of theft of a silver Ford Sierra Cosworth classic car from an address near Newport.

A spokesperson for the force, said: "We're investigating a report of the theft of a silver Ford Sierra Cosworth classic car from an address near Newport.

Silver Ford Sierra Cosworth classic car (Image: Gwent Police) "Two men arranged to view the car on Friday 12 April after seeing it advertised for sale on a social media group.

"The first man, who identified himself Ryan Marsh on social media although we believe this to be an alias, is described as white, in his 40s, around 5ft 9", of slim build, with short dark brown hair.

Silver Ford Sierra Cosworth classic car (Image: Gwent Police) "The second man is described as white, in his 50s, around 5ft 8", of slim build, with no hair, but did not provide his name to the victim.

"Officers believe the men could be from the north of England."

Two men were identified as potentially being able to help with the police investigation (Image: Gwent Police)

Those who recognise the two men are asked to contact the force via their website, call them on 101 or send them a direct message via social media, quoting log reference 2400121243.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 with information.

The appeal featured on Crimewatch Live on Wednesday, October 9. CCTV footage has also been released, which you can view below.