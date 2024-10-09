Redon Selamaj, 28, was arrested after police raided the property on Newport’s Summerhill Avenue this summer on Monday, August 19.

Officers found a “sophisticated set-up” where the address had been transformed into a cannabis plant.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Selamaj was an Albanian national whose life had been in jeopardy at the hands of “very dangerous people” from his homeland.

“The defendant told the police, ‘They have threatened to kill me and kill my father. I was told there were cameras watching the property at all times,” Kirsten Murphy, prosecuting, said.

(Image: Redon Selamaj. Gwent Police) “This was criminal activity through intimidation, control and exploitation.”

Selamaj, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug.

He had no previous convictions.

Gareth Williams representing him said: “He has found custody very difficult. He doesn’t speak much English.

“The defendant is single and has no children. He came to the UK about a year ago after he arrived by boat.

“He was in an immigration detention centre before he was released.

“The defendant has had a torrid time and wants to return home.

“He was a classic gardener.”

Judge Eugene Egan told Selamaj: “You've been remanded in custody throughout and all that time will count towards your sentence.

“It was a fairly sophisticated set-up but you were clearly in a lesser role.”

If the defendant had not admitted the offence he would have been jailed for 40 weeks.

Applying credit for his guilty plea, Judge Egan reduced the sentence to 30 weeks in prison.

Selamaj was told he would serve half of that in custody before being released.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and the defendant must pay a victim surcharge.